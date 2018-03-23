UPSC Invites Applications For Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing)

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of to be working in the department of Office of Development Commissioner for Handlooms of Weavers Service Centres WSC and Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology IIHT under Ministry of Textiles. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till March 29, 2018 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 1 reserved for UR (1), OBC (0), SC (0) and ST (0). The qualified candidates would be paid Rs. 15,600-39,100 ( PB-3) plus Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) (Total emoluments excluding T.A. and HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs.59000/-p.m. approximately). The job location is New Delhi but the candidates would be liable to serve anywhere in India. The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:



Age: Not exceeding 35 years as on normal closing date. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant upto Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification: Degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute or Post Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Processing from a recognised University or Institute. Note that Master of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognized University or Institute would be a desirable qualification.



Experience: Three years’ experience as a Lecturer in Textile Chemistry/Bleaching/Dyeing/Printing/Finishing in a recognized Institute or as a shift-in-charge in a dye house /Textile mill in wet processing/finishing/bleaching of textiles.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Handling lectures both theory and practical in the subjects of Textile Chemistry for the Diploma Course.

To be overall in-charge of Chemical and processing Section of the Institute, as and when required.

To guide students in Project work.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission. For more documents in details here’s the direct link Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.