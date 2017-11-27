UPSC Invites Applications For Specialist Grade-III (Radio-diagnosis)

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till November 30, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 10 reserved for UR (1), OBC (6), SC (2) and ST (1). The qualified candidates would be paid as Rs.15, 600-39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.6600/- plus N.P.A as admissible. So far the job location is concerned, the candidate would be liable to serve anywhere in India. The post carries probation of one year.



Eligibility Parameters:



Age: Not exceeding 40 years on the normal closing date. Not exceeding 45 years for SC/ST and 43 years for OBC candidates on the normal closing date, in respect of posts reserved for them. (Relaxable for Govt. servants by 5 years in accordance with instructions issued by the Central Govt.)



Educational Qualification:



A recognized degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 ( 102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

Post- Graduate degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty or Super-specialty mentioned in Section-A or Section-B in Schedule VI i.e. Doctor of Medicine (Radio-diagnosis) or Doctor of Medicine (Radiology) or Master of Surgery (Radiology) or Diploma in Medicine and Radio Diagnosis or equivalent diploma of one year duration.

Conducting and guiding research work in the specialty

Rendering patient care in the specialty

Any other duties that may be assigned by the authorities from time to time.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘Specialist Grade-III (Radio-diagnosis)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Experience: At least three years’ experience in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty after obtaining the Post graduate degree or five years’ experience after Post graduate diploma.Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.