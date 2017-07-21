UPSC invites applications for youth officer in NSS: How to apply

The is inviting applications for the posts of Youth Officer in the (NSS). The NSS, an organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is a national public service program which aims to encourage students to engage in social welfare activities, and to provide service to society without bias. The volunteers work to ensure that everyone who is needy receives assistance to enhance their standard of living. The also provides helping hand at the time of natural and man-made disasters by providing the affected people with food, clothing and first aid to the disaster victims.



The candidates who become qualified will be working in the Youth Affairs Organization department of for the probation of two years. Pay would be as per 7th CPC Matrix (Rs. 44900 to Rs. 142400). There are total nine posts to be allotted category wise as follows:



Category No. Post Allotted UR 4 OBC 2 SC 1 ST 1 PH (Phi 1

Candidates selected and designated as Youth Officers are required to provide assistance D.P.A (Deputy Programme Adviser) and A.P.A (Asst. Programme Advisor) of the They are required to communicate with the State Government, universities and other institutions for proper implementation of National Service Scheme and other youth programmes.Age: The Applicant should not be more than 30 years as on normal closing date. The age relaxation is given to the reserved categories as 33 years for Other Backward Classes candidates, 35 years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates and for Central/ U.T. Government Servant up to five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.: The Applicant must have Master’s Degree from a recognized University, withTwo years’ experience in organizing programmes relating to youth work or youth welfare including National Cadet Corps or National Service Scheme or National Service Volunteers Scheme or sports or cultural and educational activities including camping. Or they should have Degree of a recognized University, with Four years’ experience in organizing programmes relating to youth work or youth welfare including National Cadet Corps or National Service Scheme or National Service Volunteers Scheme or sports or cultural and educational activities including camping.The Applicant must register for the recruitment through Online Recruitment Application. Log on to www.upsconline.nic.in to access the home page of the Online Recruitment Application. (Direct link for New Registration here Once you are registeredyou are required to enter your Registration ID of 8 alphanumeric Characters and password. Follow the online instructions given there to fill in the Application Form. After that, take out the printout of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application (ORA) which you will have to produce at the time of interview. Note that closing date for submission of online recruitment application through the ORA website is 23:59 hrs on July 27, 2017 (Thursday). The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is up to 23:59 hrs on July 28, 2017.Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. (No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community). However, the OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee. Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.For more updates on interview and final selection, keep visiting official site www.upsc.gov.in Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.