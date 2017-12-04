UPSC NDA/NA scores, merit list 2017 released

The (UPSC) has issued the merit order list of candidates who have cleared the National Defence Academy () and Indian Naval Academy (INA) examination (I), 2017. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website of the commission, gov.in.



According to the official notification, the list includes, in order of merit of 371 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held by the on April 23, 2017 and the subsequent Interviews held by the (SSB), of the Ministry of Defence. The list also includes the marks scored by each qualifying candidate in the written test, the marks and the total final score.



Earlier in November, last month, the had shared the final list of candidates who had cleared the written exam and round of NDA/NA exam I and were due for document verification.



After further shortlisting, the selected ones will gain admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of (NDA) for the 139th course and Naval Academy for the 101st Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2018. The actual date of commencement of the courses, please visit the websites of i.e., www. joinindianarmy.nic.in, www.joinindiannavy.nic.in and www.careerairforce.nic.in.



Reportedly, among all candidates, Shivansh Joshi has secured the highest scored with a total of 1,026 out of 1,800, followed by Anirudh Singh – 1001/1800 and Somay Badol with 999/1800 marks



Candidates who had made it to the merit list can check their detailed marks on the official website. Here is the step-by-step guide to download NDA/ NA merit list 2017:



Log in to the official website of the UPSC, gov.in Under Examination header on the homepage, click on the sub-link Marks Information A new page titled Mark Sheet page Click on the link under and Naval Academy Examination (I ) To check on the individual round scores and total scores, enter your roll number, date of birth and confirm random image Download and save the pdf Take a print out for future reference

The scores have been listed in the order of merit. The list shows the marks obtained by the candidates in Written Test which was of 900 marks and in the round which was also of 900 marks along with the final score of the candidates obtained from total 1800 marks.The results of medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the list. According to the notification, the candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and directly to:The Additional Directorate General of Recruiting,Adjutant General’s Branch,Integrated Headquarters,(Army),West Block No.III, Wing–I,R.K Puram,NEW Delhi -110066In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address too.For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on any working day.