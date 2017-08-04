UPSC To Announce SO/Steno Exam Dates and Application Process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release an official notification about the 2017 SO/Steno Exam on September 9 (Wednesday). For the exam the Commission is set to conduct the Combined Limited Departmental Competitive Examination. Candidates aspiring for the post of S.O. (Section Officer)/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) can apply for the CLDC Exam. Those who pass the parameters can appear for the exam by filling the UPSC application form on or before the closing the date. Contenders may get other details about UPSC SO/Steno Exam 2017 by visiting official site of the Commission. Qualified candidates will get full details about qualification, age restrictions, salary structure, mode of selection, way to apply, important dates, etc. from the official site once it is announced. The duties and responsibilities of a stenographer include Speech Writing, Press Conference Briefings, Assisting the Minister or Officer and Helping in Public Relations.



Important Dates: The Commission would declare the official notification on September 9 (Wednesday). The online submission of application forms will begin from September 9 to October 10 (Tuesday). And the exam would be conducted on December 16 and 17 (Sat-Sun).



Parameters:

Candidates applying for SO /Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LTD. DEPTTL Competitive Exam must be working in certain categories of the departmental candidates, working as Grade II or grade C stenographers and assistants or Cypher Assistants can quickly apply.





Subject Max. Marks Duration General Studies & General Knowledge of Constitution of India and Machinery of Government, Practice and Procedures in Parliament and Knowledge of RTI Act, 2005. 150 2 Hours Procedure and Practice in the Govt. of India Secretariat and attached offices and General Financial and Service Rules duly taking into account the requirement of relevant categories of services. 150 2 Hours Noting and Drafting, Precise writing 200 3 Hours Evaluation of record of Service 100

Total Marks 600



Applying Procedure for UPSC SO/Steno Exam

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting official website www.upsc.gov.in. Search for and click “UPSC ONLINE APPLICATIONS” link given at the left side of the homepage.

Then, press on “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) For Various Recruitment Posts” link. Register yourself with the necessary details and note your unique registration number.

Now sign in with your valid user name and password and fill the online application form. Submit the form and take a hard copy of filled in application form. Send this hard copy with essential documents to the postal address which will be mentioned in the official notification.

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs. 100/- through online or offline mode.

e-Admit Card of the admitted candidates to this examination will be uploaded on the UPSC website (www.upsc.gov.in) three weeks before the date of commencement of this examination and can be downloaded by the eligible candidates. No paper Admit Card will be issued by the Commission. Candidates shall not be admitted to the examination unless he/she holds a downloaded e-Admit Card. Candidates are required to fill in their valid and active e-mail id in their online application form as Commission may use electronic modes for contacting them.Only those candidates whose printed copy of online application is forwarded by their Head of Department/Office will be considered for admission to this Examination. They should further note that the Commission will in no case be responsible for non-receipt of their application or any delay in receipt thereof on any account whatsoever. No application, received after the prescribed last date for receipt of printed copy of the application in the Commission through proper channel, will be entertained under any circumstances and all the late applications will be summarily rejected. They should, therefore, ensure that after verifying the relevant entries and completing the endorsement at the end of the application form, their applications are forwarded by their Department or Head of Office, so as to reach the Commission’s Office on or before the prescribed last date.of the candidates will be based on basis of their performance in written Examination followed by Personal Interview for SO/Steno Exam. No TA/DA will be given to the aspirants for appearing in test or interview.