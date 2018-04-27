VITEEE 2018 result declared: Know steps to check marks, top 10 rank holders

The (VIT) on Friday declared the results of the Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 on its official website ac.in. The exams for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses had been conducted from April 4 to 15 this year across 124 cities. As the results have been declared, a merit list will be prepared based on the total marks secured in 2018.



The direct link to download 2018 exam result is here - https://vtop11. ac.in/viteeeresults/. The official website which has activated the results link is likely to suffer a slowdown due to heavy traffic. The result was scheduled to be released on April 25, 2018, but got postponed due to unknown reasons.



The candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can check their scores by entering a 10-digit application number, date of birth and verification.

Students who had provided valid phone numbers during the time of registration will receive the VITEEE scores through SMS and email at the time of publication of the results. In case of any inconvenience, a student could try the helpline number 0416-220 2125.

The students who are able to clear the entrance examination will be granted admissions to courses offered at VIT's four campuses -- Vellore campus, Chennai campus, and VIT-Andhra Pradesh. The varsity will arrange the counselling session in two phases for the students who procure ranking from 1 to 8000 on May 9, 2018 while the candidates who hold ranks from 8001 to 14000 will be counselled on May 10, 2018. The students will be called according to the order of merit and availability.

2018 is conducted for admissions to over 20 B-Tech degree programmes. The results were prepared through an equipercentile equating method, said a TOI report. The result announced will be considered final as there is no provision for re-grading and re-totaling.

Last year, the results were released on 23 April 2017.

According to an NDTV report, during the counseling session, the qualified candidates will be required to submit their admit cards, counselling admit cards, result copies, proof of date of birth, class 12 mark sheets (those awaiting result can submit the hall ticket), community certificate and demand drafts of Rs 50,000 each. The students of the regional centres would have to submit their nativity certificate.

Here is how you can check 2018 result:

Step 1: Visit Vellore Institute of Technology’s official website through this link vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 2018 link on the right side under the ‘Bulletin Board’ tab. A new webpage or browser tab will open.

Step 3: Hover over ‘VITEEE-Results’ tab and then click on ‘Results’ link.

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit application number (same number mentioned on your admit card), date of birth and verification code.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: For future reference, download and take the print out of the result copy.

Classes for B-Tech programmes will begin on 9 July 2018.

2018 counselling information

All those who score rank 1 to 8,000 have to appear for the counselling on May 9 while for rank 8001 to 14000, it is May 10. For those who hold 14001 – 20000 ranks have to come on May 11. 2018 counselling will be held in Vellore Campus / / / VIT-AP, reported the Indian Express.



Top 10 rank holders:





Kalash Gupta, a student of, Delhi state has secured the first rank in the Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2018 which was held from April 4 th to 16th in 124 selected cities across India, as well as Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Qatar. The entrance exam was held for admission to the various B.Tech programmes offered by at its Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal & Amaravati(AP).

The other rank holders among the top 10 are 2nd rank: Sarikonda Ananda Ramarao,Telangana state, 3rd rank: Anirudh Panigrahi, Odhisha state, 4th rank: Sai Anirudh M, Karnataka state, 5th rank : Shubham Kar, Jharkhand state, 6 th rank : Shubham Agarwal, West Bengal state, 7th rank : Pranav Goyal, Chandigarh state, 8th rank : Sanchit Agrawal, Delhi state, 9th rank : S Vishal, Tamil Nadu state and 10th rank : Anmol Gupta, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the G V School Development Programme central and State board toppers would be given 100 per cent fee waiver for all the four years. Candidates with ranks upto 50 would be given 75% tuition fee waiver, Rank 51 to 100 would be given 50% tuition fee waiver and Rank 101 to 1000 would be given 25% tuition fee waiver.

About 2018

It was established under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, and was founded in 1984 as a self-financing institution called the Vellore Engineering College. The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development conferred University status on Vellore Engineering College in 2001. The University is headed by its founder and Chancellor, Dr. G. Viswanathan, a former Parliamentarian and Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government. Over 2,23,000 appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) in 2017. The institution offers 36 Undergraduate, 31 Post graduate, 4 Integrated and 3 Research Programmes.