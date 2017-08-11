Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018

or will be conducted on 7th January 2018 by XLRI, Jamshedpur. The registration process for will commence on 21st August 2017 when the application form will be available online on the official website of XLRI - www.xlri.ac.in and also at www.xatonline.net.in. or is a national level entrance examination conducted by Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) on the behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). is one of the oldest competitive examinations in India which is being held since the last more than 60 years. score is used by more than 100 institutes and B-schools including XLRI – Xavier School of Management for admission in their MBA and other management programs. Some of the prominent B-schools that use scores for admission are XLRI, S.P. Jain, XIME, XIMB, GIM and many others. Candidate can attempt 2018 in one of around 50 cities in India and also at 2 international centres in Dubai and Kathmandu.



(XAT) - Important Dates



Application Start Date 21st August 2017 Last Date to Submit Application (without late fee) 26th August 2017 Last Date to Submit Application (with late fee) 10th December 2017 Examination Date 07th January 2018 Results Declaration Last week of January 2018

Candidates have to apply online thus for registration candidate need to visit official websites www.xatonline.net.in or www.xlri.ac.in on and after 21st August 2017 and follow the Registration link After initial registration a ID and Password will be generated and mailed to the candidates Candidates will log in using their credential and complete the registration process by filling in all details Upload recent color passport sized photo Upload scanned signature Make payment either online on the website through Credit or Debit card or through offline mode cash and DD in favour of XLRI Jamshedpur payable at Jamshedpur After successful registration you will be redirected to Registration Confirmation Page Download and print the page and send it to Courier/Registered Post/Speed Post before the last date Download your admit card from the website in the third or fourth week of December 2017

Every year around 90,000 candidates appeared for is conducted offline using paper-pencil method. The test consists of both objective as well as subjective questions. Candidates mark their answers on OMR sheets. examination is divided in to 2 parts (Part 1 and 2) which is further divided in to other sections namely Quantitative Ability, English Language and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, General Knowledge and Essay. The time duration for is 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidate has to choose the right answer from five given options. The eligibility criteria for appearing in the examination is that a prospective candidate should have completed his or her graduation in any stream with 50% marks from a recognized university. Final year students can also apply. The candidates should also be Indian Nationals. For NRIs and Foreign nationals GMAT score (except Dubai & Kathmandu candidates) is used.