Akhilesh Yadav's candidates sure to lose in Gujarat elections: Mulayam

patron Mulayam Singh Yadav today claimed that the five candidates fielded by his son in the Assembly elections would lose.



"Akhilesh has fielded five candidates in Assembly elections but they will lose all the seats," he told reporters here after attending a private function.



"...Akhilesh had taken a wrong decision to forge a political alliance with the and had suffered on that account," he said, referring to the tie-up between the and the ahead of the Assembly elections in February-March this year.



The swept the elections, winning 312 seats out of the total 403. The won 47 and the seven.



Yadav also said that Mainpuri was his home turf and in the elections in 2019, he will contest from the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency.



Replying to a question related to the issues surrounding the use of electronic voting machines EVMs), he said: "EVMs were imported from Japan, but Japan has returned to ballot paper system of voting."



The SP patron reiterated that leader Mani Shankar Aiyar should be expelled from the party for his "neech" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is an elected leader and the comments were worst in the civilised society and the person making such comments should be expelled from the party," Yadav said.



He said positive politics has virtually vanished, and "politics of mud-slinging" has become a common norm, pointing out that "there has been a paradigm shift in the country's politics."



Aiyar was suspended from earlier this week after he called Modi a 'neech kism ka aadmi' (vile sort of man).