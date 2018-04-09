Battle of models: Congress plans to give Modi a taste of his own medicine

In 2014, the narrative around the apparent success of the ‘Gujarat model of development’ helped capture the national imagination. In 2015-end, the ‘bahari’, or outsider, versus Bihari binary contributed to Nitish Kumar retaining his hold over power in Bihar.

In April 2018, the plans to invoke sub-regional aspirations to give Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah a taste of their own medicine.

The election campaign, which will be rolled out from now to the voting day on May 12, will be two pronged – project Chief Minister as a symbol of Kannadiga pride and showcase to the state, and rest of India, how his government’s ‘Karnataka model of development’ is superior to both Modi’s ‘Gujarat model’, and Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Uttar Pradesh model’ in encouraging inclusive growth and social mobility.

Three of the party’s central departments are currently working to help and local leadership shape the contours of the campaign for the assembly polls.

The communication team, led by Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Gowda-led research team and Divya Spandana’s social media team are in Karnataka cooperating, but also competing at times, to keep the campaign focused on the “success of the Karnataka model of development’, with ‘son of the soil’ as the face of its campaign.

The red lines for all three departments are identical. First, the teams have been asked to be vigilant to not fall in the trap of Sangh Parivar’s Hindutva politics. Second, to tell people, particularly the youth, the government’s ‘Bhagya’ social welfare schemes are not doles, but schemes for social inclusion.

The Indian Institute Management, Bangalore, has prepared a ‘Karnataka Innovation Report’, with help of stakeholders from several sectors, including health, education, information technology and urban development. It has documented the work done by the government.

Research department head Gowda is currently on a campaign trail in urban Karnataka. He has been visiting urban voters, particularly youths, to talk about the ‘Karnataka model of development’.

While Spandana, who is a Kannadiga herself, is managing the social media campaign in the state, Surjewala is scheduled to spend nearly three weeks in Karnataka from April 15 onwards, organise press conferences in all the four regions of Karnataka.

The has conducted training modules for all its media panelists. It hopes to mostly use state level spokespersons, and has also asked its north Indian leadership to not make statements on the issue of granting of minority status to Lingayats.

It also has been careful about showcasing the government’s successes rather than attacking Prime Minister Modi. chief Rahul Gandhi, along with Siddaramaiah, travelling in the Bengaluru metro, was to highlight the work Congress-led UPA government at the Centre did in Karnataka. Another aspect of the strategy has been target chief Shah as a subject of ridicule.

A party source said the does not want the election to be about Modi, or the “failures” of the Modi government at the Centre, and has largely been successful in dictating the narrative on local issues.