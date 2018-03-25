Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress pad up for Karnataka Assembly elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has created a network of office bearers from Delhi and other states to invigorate the party's Karnataka unit before the Election Commission announces the Assembly polls. Central ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal are election ‘in-charge’ and ‘co-in-charge’, respectively, for the party's Karnataka unit.

P Muralidhar Rao is the party's general secretary in-charge of the state. Rajeev Pratap Rudy and Smriti Irani are interacting with the people to gauge and sway their mood ahead of ...