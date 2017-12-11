BJP's Gujarat campaign beyond bizarre: Chidambaram on Pak meddling charge

leader P on Monday attacked Prime Minister Modi for levelling allegations against former Prime Minister and former Vice-President during the campaign.



asked in a tweet:





The BJP's campaign in Gujarat in the last few days, especially yesterday, has gone beyond bizarre. Should a political party go to any length to win an — P. (@PChidambaram_IN) December 11, 2017

Is winning an so important that such allegations can be made against a former Prime Minister and a former Vice President? — P. (@PChidambaram_IN) December 11, 2017

ALSO READ: PM Modi says Pakistan meddling in Gujarat polls



also said the BJP's campaign Gujarat in the last few days, especially on Sunday, had gone "beyond bizarre". "Should a political party go to any length to win an "

was obviously referring to Modi's insinuation at a public meeting on Sunday in Gujarat that Singh and Ansari attended a dinner at leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house where a former Pakistan foreign minister and the current High Commissioner of that country in India were also present.

Modi also accused Pakistan of colluding with leaders to defeat the in Gujarat.