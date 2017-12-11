JUST IN
Manmohan asks PM Modi to apologise for spreading 'falsehood and canards'
BJP's Gujarat campaign beyond bizarre: Chidambaram on Pak meddling charge

Modi also accused Pakistan of colluding with Congress leaders to defeat the BJP in Gujarat

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for levelling allegations against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Vice-President Hamid Ansari during the Gujarat election campaign.
 

Chidambaram asked in a tweet:

 



 Chidambaram also said the BJP's campaign Gujarat in the last few days, especially on Sunday, had gone "beyond bizarre". "Should a political party go to any length to win an election?"

Chidambaram was obviously referring to Modi's insinuation at a public meeting on Sunday in Gujarat that Singh and Ansari attended a dinner at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house where a former Pakistan foreign minister and the current High Commissioner of that country in India were also present.

Modi also accused Pakistan of colluding with Congress leaders to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.
