BJP using militants to gain power in Tripura, says CM ahead of election

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Tuesday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using militants to gain power in the state.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who launched his election campaign at a public rally in Dukli, targeted the opposition and Indigenous Peoples Front of Twipra (IPFT), which is reportedly forming a pre-poll alliance.

"IPFT is the overground of the militants and has formed an alliance with it to gain power. The manner in which earlier the Congress-TUJS conspired to remove the LF in Tripura at present BJP-IPFT is repeating the same," said Sarkar

"In the name of independent Tripura the militants who have their bases in Bangladesh.They are the mask of the militants and to come to power has formed alliance with them," added Sarkar

If the wins this Assembly election, they will form the government for the eighth consecutive year in Tripura.

Meanwhile, the list of candidates for the 60-member state Assembly polls has also been announced.

The in Tripura is slated to be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 3.