CM Vijay Rupani files nomination for Gujarat assembly polls

Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday filed for Gujarat Assembly Elections in Rajkot.

Rupani was accompanied by local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while filing his for Rajkot West.

Considered as a BJP stronghold, the constituency has become a close battle this time after Congress party fielded political heavyweight Indranil Rajguru against Rupani.

Ahead of filing his papers, Rupani visited various temples and offered prayers. He also addressed a huge public meeting at Bahumali Bhavan.

Winning Rajkot West is a matter of prestige, both for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. With more than three lakh voters, it is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Rupani and conveyed his wishes to the chief minister.

Patidars and Brahmin form an important chunk of voters and will play an important role in Rajkot West, which will go to polls in the second phase on December 14.

Results are scheduled to be announced on December 18.

