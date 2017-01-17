Akhilesh confident of grand alliance taking off soon

Brimming with confidence after winning the cycle symbol, President and Chief Minister has said that grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh will take shape in a day or two.

In his first formal address to the workers of after winning the battle over party and symbol in election commission, Akhilesh said that list of the candidates of the alliance will be released soon.

To finalise the formalities of the alliance, Akhilesh has postponed his election campaign scheduled to begin from Agra on January 19. Citing shortage of time as one of the reasons behind this, he said that he would be busy preparing the final list of candidates for the alliance and work out the formalities.

On possible alliance with congress, new SP supremo said that party general secretary Ramgopal has already made this indication. However, regarding sharing the dais with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh said it may take some time.

Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Janata Dal United and few other parties along with congress may become part of grand alliance under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. He said that getting cycle symbol is a big responsibility and he needs the cooperation of all like-minded parties now.

He claimed to form government again with the help of alliance partners. Akhilesh said that there is no rift with Mulayam Singh Yadav and they would work together. The UP CM said that list of candidates for will be finalised by Tuesday evening.