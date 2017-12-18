JUST IN
Congress should take all parties along to usher change in 2019: Akhilesh

Yadav said that regional parties and regional issues will have a role to play in the next general elections

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav during a function in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the Congress should take all secular parties along to usher a change in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Commenting on the election trends in Gujarat which show the BJP losing some ground to the Congress, Yadav said that regional parties and regional issues will have a role to play in the next general elections.

"The BJP speaks of sabka sath, sabka vikas but when we try to give justice to all sections of society, the same BJP calls it appeasement. We can build a strong Bharat only with taking all people and all sections along," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

He said the nation cannot progress when farmers are distressed, and youth are unemployed.

"The elections should be fought on issues. Farmers' distress, youth unemployment are issues... In 2019, you will see change," he added.

 
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 17:32 IST

