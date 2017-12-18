Election results: BJP confident of sweeping Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls

The BJP on Monday headed for a victory in Gujarat and was set to retain power and also stayed on course to oust the in Himachal Pradesh, according to official counting trends available for most of the seats in the two states.

Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP's chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh, was trailing behind Congress's Rajinder Rana in Sujanpur, according to early trends.Seeking a sixth straight term, the BJP was ahead in 102 seats while the opposition is leading in 78 seats, the trends available for 182 seats at stake showed.Early trends indicated a neck and neck race in Gujarat giving slight jitters to BJP workers.In the 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 115 seats while the emerged victorious in 61 seats.The EC figures showed the NCP, Bhartiya Tribal Party and an independent candidate leading in 5 seats together.BJP Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was earlier trailing after the count of postal ballots, is now leading in over Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot West seat.However, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is trailing from Mehsana against candidate Jivabhai Patel by 3,000 votes. Mehsana was the epicentre of the Patidar reservation agitation.leader Arjun Modhwadia is trailing in Porbandar by just 50 votes after counting of three rounds, against BJP leader and fisheries minister Babubhai Bokhiriya.Congress' Alpesh Thakor is leading in Radhanpur seat against Lavingji Thakor of BJP.Senior leader Shaktisinh Gohil is trailing against BJP's Virendrasinh Jadeja from Mandvi seat.State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani is leading over Dilipsinh Gohil of in Bhavnagar West.The elections for 182-seat Assembly were held on December 9 and 14, after an acrimonious campaign, which was dominated by a face-off between Prime Minister Modi and president Rahul Gandhi.The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995, winning consecutive elections in the home state of Modi and BJP chiefIn Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was ahead in 44 seats while the ruling is leading in 20.veteran and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his son Vikramaditya Singh are leading from Arki and Shimla(Rural) respectively, according to early trends.Main rivals BJP and contested all the 68 seats at stake.The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 per cent turnout.The and the BJP had 36 and 26 seats respectively in the outgoing House.has a tradition of change in government after every elections and going by the trend, this time it appears to be the turn of the BJP which is upbeat after the exit polls predicted a victory for the saffron party.The BJP ousted the in 1990 and the avenged defeat in 1993. The BJP formed the government with the help of Himachal Vikas in 1998 and the was back in power in 2003. The BJP made a comeback in 2007.