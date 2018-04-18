Every seat will witness a tough fight among 3 parties in Karnataka: Moily

As the campaign for Assembly polls in gain momentum, senior today said every single seat will witness a tough fight among the three parties in the fray and ruled out his party entering into any post-poll alliance with the JD(S).

Moily also targeted the BJP for fielding the elder brother of tainted baron G for a seat in Bellari and said this showed that the main opposition party in is in an "uncomfortable position".

Elections to the 224-member Assembly are due to be held on May 12..

The ruling in has announced a list of 218 candidates and it is still in the process of finalising candidates for the remaining six constituencies - Sindagi, Kittur, Nagthana, Melukote, Raichur and Shantinagar.

"Nothing is easy in an election. Election and war are one and the same. It has to be fought. While we are confident of winning, we have to fight for every MLA seat," Moily said.

Exuding confidence that the will get a "comfortable majority", he said there is no question of seeking support from the JD(S), claiming that the ruling party has performed very well in the last five years and there is no anti-incumbency that would hurt its poll prospects.

In 2004, the had joined hands with the JD(S) to form a coalition government that lasted only 20 months.

Asserting that the is in a much better situation in the state unlike the BJP, Moily - a former minister -- said "money power and fanaticism of BJP" will not work in the state.

"Also, there is no Modi wave. has lost all credibility. Whatever he has said, everyone knows, it was election jumla," he said and claimed that Modi's image has "tumbled terribly" which will be "very much visible" during the election campaign.

Moily, the two-time from Chikballapur, further claimed that even BJP's ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa's image has been dented and it has not improved.

Moreover, the BJP has further polluted the political atmosphere in the state by fielding G Janardhan Reddy's elder brother from Bellari city, he said, claiming this showed how the opposition party was in an "uncomfortable" position to regain power.

Asked if the tweet row forced him not to seek a ticket for his son from Karkala constituency in Udupi, he said, "We have disowned the tweet. Moreover, we are not comfortable in that constituency. We are supporting a candidate from the barber community."



Recently, Moily had landed in a controversy over a tweet about "money in politics" in selection of candidates for the assembly polls in Karnataka, leaving the party in a spot before he deleted it.

On the six candidates yet to be announced, Moily said the party has promised to give candidate and late MLA K S Puttannaiah's son Darshan, a ticket to contest from Melkote in district.

In case of Bengaluru's Shantinagar contituency, Moily said the incumbent MLA NA Haris, whose son was arrested recently in an assault case, is a winning candidate. "We are still weighing whether to give a ticket to him or not."



For Raichur, former MLA is a strong contender but he is not well and cannot walk. "We are thinking of replacing him."The party is in the process of finalising a candidate forNagthana constituency in district, where the sitting MLA Raju Alagur is not keen to contest the election due to personal reasons.

is also considering other names for Kittur constituency in district instead of sitting MLA D B Inamdar, he added.