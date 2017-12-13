Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Full list of 93 seats in Phase-2 of polling

Parts of Gujarat are all set to vote in the second Phase of state Assembly election on Thursday, December 14. The voting will take place in 93 of the 182 constituencies, after 89 seats went to the polls in the first phase on December 9.



Thursday's voting in the final phase of the Gujarat 2017 battleground will start from 8 am and end at 5 pm. The 93 seats going to the polls are spread across 14 districts of north, west and central Gujarat.



Here is the full list of 93 constituencies in 14 districts that will voting on December 14:





Districts Constituencies Ahmedabad Viramgam, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Vatva, Ellisbridge, Naranpura, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur – Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda (SC), Sabarmati, Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka Banaskantha Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST), Vadgam (SC), Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar, Kankrej Patan Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur Mahesana Kheralu, Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana, Vijapur Sabarkantha Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST) , Prantij Arvalli

Bhiloda (ST), Modasa, Bayad Gandhinagar Dahegam , Gandhinagar South , Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol Anand Khambhat , Borsad, Anklav, Umreth, Anand, Petlad, Sojitra Kheda Matar, Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj Mahisagar Balasinor, Lunawada, Santrampur (ST) Panchmahal

Shehra, Morva Hadaf (ST), Godhra, Kalol, Halol Dahod Fatepura (ST), Jhalod (ST), Limkheda (ST), Dahod (ST), Garbada (ST), Devgadhbaria Vadodara

Savli, Vaghodia, Dabhoi, Vadodara City (SC), Sayajigunj, Akota, Raopura, Manjalpur, Padra, Karjan

Chhota Udepur

Chhota Udaipur (ST), Jetpur (ST), Sankheda (ST)

A total of 851 candidates, including 69 women, are in the fray for the 93 seats in the second phase.To win the Gujarat election, a party needs to get a majority of 92 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for the past 22 years.Among the most important constituencies to be watched in phase 2 are Maninagar, the seat from where PM used to contest when he was the Gujarat chief minister. The has fielded Shweta Bhrambhatt from this seat. She is a foreign-educated investment banker.Another key seat is Radhanpur, from where OBC leader Alpesh Zala Thakore is contesting, and India's mIlk capital and the bastion of Anand will see a contest between Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) of the and Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of theThe counting of votes cast in both phases of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will take place on December 18.