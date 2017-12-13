JUST IN
Gujarat polls: 2nd phase polling tomorrow, fight shifts to urban centres
Business Standard

Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Full list of 93 seats in Phase-2 of polling

Voting in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 is to take place in 14 districts of north, west and central Gujarat

BS Web Team 

Gujarat Phase 2 Election
Supporters wear mask of PM Narendra Modi during an election rally  in Gujarat

Parts of Gujarat are all set to vote in the second Phase of state Assembly election on Thursday, December 14. The voting will take place in 93 of the 182 constituencies, after 89 seats went to the polls in the first phase on December 9. 

Thursday's voting in the final phase of the Gujarat 2017 battleground will start from 8 am and end at 5 pm. The 93 seats going to the polls are spread across 14 districts of north, west and central Gujarat. 

Here is the full list of 93 constituencies in 14 districts that will voting on December 14: 

Districts Constituencies
Ahmedabad         Viramgam, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Vatva, Ellisbridge, Naranpura, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur – Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda (SC), Sabarmati, Asarwa (SC), Daskroi, Dholka, Dhandhuka
Banaskantha Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST), Vadgam (SC), Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar, Kankrej
   
Patan  Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur 
   
Mahesana Kheralu, Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana, Vijapur
Sabarkantha Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST) , Prantij
Arvalli
Bhiloda (ST), Modasa, Bayad
Gandhinagar Dahegam , Gandhinagar South , Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol
Anand Khambhat , Borsad, Anklav, Umreth, Anand, Petlad, Sojitra
   
Kheda Matar, Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj
Mahisagar Balasinor, Lunawada, Santrampur (ST)
   
Panchmahal
Shehra, Morva Hadaf (ST), Godhra, Kalol, Halol
Dahod Fatepura (ST), Jhalod (ST), Limkheda (ST), Dahod (ST), Garbada (ST), Devgadhbaria
Vadodara
Savli, Vaghodia, Dabhoi, Vadodara City (SC), Sayajigunj, Akota, Raopura, Manjalpur, Padra, Karjan

Chhota Udepur
 		 Chhota Udaipur (ST), Jetpur (ST), Sankheda (ST)

A total of 851 candidates, including 69 women, are in the fray for the 93 seats in the second phase. 

To win the Gujarat election, a party needs to get a majority of 92 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for the past 22 years.

Among the most important constituencies to be watched in phase 2 are Maninagar, the seat from where PM Narendra Modi used to contest when he was the Gujarat chief minister. The Congress has fielded Shweta Bhrambhatt from this seat. She is a foreign-educated investment banker.

Another key seat is Radhanpur, from where OBC leader Alpesh Zala Thakore is contesting, and India's mIlk capital and the BJP bastion of Anand will see a contest between Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) of the BJP and Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of the Congress.

The counting of votes cast in both phases of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will take place on December 18.  
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 19:00 IST

