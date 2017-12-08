Gujarat election 2017: First phase of assembly polls to be held tomorrow

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its election manifesto, or 'sankalp patra' (vision document), for the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, a day before the first phase of polling for 89 Assembly constituencies. The Opposition Congress had released its ‘people’s manifesto’ on December 4.





ALSO READ: Gujarat poll survey: Photo finish for BJP but Congress puts up close fight Voting for the first phase will begin at 8 am on Saturday and end at 5 pm. A total of 21.2 million voters are expected to cast their votes across 24,689 polling stations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf to elect their next state government. To win the election, a party or coalition will need to secure a minimum of 92 seats.

A total of 89 seats — out of 182 — spanning the Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, are going to polls in the first phase, with 977 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, in the fray. Among the candidates, about five per cent are women.

Among the prominent candidates in contention in Saturday's polling will be Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West) against the Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru, (Mandvi) and (Amreli).

The remaining 93 constituencies in the central and northern regions will go to the polls in the second phase, on December 14. The counting of votes cast during the two phases of Gujarat polls, as well as the Himachal Pradesh elections held earlier will take place on December 18.

The state election in Gujarat significant for both the BJP, which is seeking a fifth term in the state, and the main Opposition Congress, which is looking for a revival.