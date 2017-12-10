Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Congress tries hard to pick up the pieces

A year earlier, Rahul Gandhi squarely asked his Gujarat leaders what the problem with the Congress in the state was. He was, he told them, privy to feedback before the Gujarat elections of 2007 and 2012 that the party had “popular goodwill” and a “fairly strong chance” of unseating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It was routed both times. The Gujarat brass’ conclusion was that their candidates fought the election on their own, without support of the Delhi “high command” or state leaders. As a result, the micro management the BJP had honed ...