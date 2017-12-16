Gujarat Assembly election 2017: ABP-CSDS exit poll gives BJP 117 seats

-
The voting for Gujarat's 182 constituencies is over, and the ABP-CSDS exit poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will regain power in the state for a sixth consecutive term.
The ABP-CSDS exit poll has forecast that the BJP will win 117 seats, while the Congress could get 64 and others 1 in the Gujarat Assembly election 2017.
The exit poll indicated that the BJP would perform better than in the 2012 election.
After the second phase of polling ended in central and north Gujarat, with a voter turnout of 68.4 per cent, the ABP-CSDS exit poll announced its predictions, having done research in the state.
The final result of the Gujarat elections will be out on December 18.
Patidar firebrand leader Hardik Patel has discarded the verdict of exit poll and has asserted that Congress will win 95 to 99 seats.
