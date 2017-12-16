Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Acharya Dr Nimaben Bhaveshbhai

-
Acharya Dr Nimaben Bhaveshbhai is a sitting MLA from Bhuj for BJP. She has declared assets worth Rs 34 crore. She is a Doctor Of Medicine (MD Gynaecologist) from Gujarat University. She has a criminal case against her. One charge is related to bribery (IPC Section-171B).
She is pitted against Chaki Adambhai Budhabhai of Congress.
