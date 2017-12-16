Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Alpesh Thakore

JUST IN
Contesting from a Congress ticket, activist-politcian Alpesh Thakore is one of the OBC faces in the Congress push for power in Gujarat. Thakore during the run-up to the polls took personal jibes on PM Modi including taunting his skin colour. Thakore was one of the people who Rahul Gandhi banked on for galvanizing OBC votes in the state. He contested against Solanki Thakore of the BJP amongst others. 

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 21:17 IST

