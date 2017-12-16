Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Arjunbhai Modhvadiya

A controversial face of the Congress in Gujarat, Modhvadiya is a former president of the Congress in the state in addition to being the leader of the opposition from 2004-2007. This election will be a test of sorts for Modhyvadiya as he quit as Congress president following the party’s defeat in the 2012 assembly elections. In the past, he has been leading personal attacks on Modi, even going to terming the Indian PM a ‘monkey’ in 2012. Modhvadiya was issued a show cause notice by the Election Commission for his remarks. He and his wife own many residential properties in Porbandar in addition to agriculture land in Gandhinagar. He contested the elections against BJP’s Babu Bokhiriya.