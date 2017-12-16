JUST IN
Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Ashok Jirawala

Ashok Jirawala is a Congress candidate from the Kamrej constituency

Ashok Jirawala, Gujarat Congress
Ashok Jirawala

Ashok Jirawala was yet another candidate who was replaced by the Congress after a push from Hardik Patel. On Patel’s insistence the Congress replaced Niraj Kumbani with Jirawala. Though an old Congress face, Jirwala’s nomination was believed to be appeasing the Patidar community and further strengthen the party’s position vis-à-vis the BJP. Jirawala was a Congress corporator in Surat and is a trader by profession. He contested against Zalavadiya Devchandbhai of the BJP. 

