Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Ashok Jirawala

was yet another candidate who was replaced by the after a push from On Patel’s insistence the replaced with Jirawala. Though an old face, Jirwala’s nomination was believed to be appeasing the Patidar community and further strengthen the party’s position vis-à-vis the BJP. Jirawala was a corporator in and is a by profession. He contested against Zalavadiya Devchandbhai of the BJP.