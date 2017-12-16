Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Babubhai Jamnadas Patel

is the MLA from Daskroi for BJP. He is Metric pass with four criminal cases to his name. Two charges related to Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. Two charges related to Forgery of valuable security, will. Interestingly he has assets worth Rs 32 crore to his name.



He is fighting against Patel Pankajbhai Chimanbhai of who has assets worth Rs 231 crore and is the richest candidate in the fray.