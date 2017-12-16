Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Bhavnaben Patel

-
One of the three women candidates fielded by the Congress in the polls. Bhavnaben Patel and her family is especially fond of acquiring land and buildings in and around Navsari. She along with her husband have purchased many acres of agricultural land in addition to homes and commercial buildings in Navsari. Most of her net-worth of around Rs 9 crore is made up of the properties owned by her. She contested against Piyush Desai of the BJP among others.
