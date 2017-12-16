Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai

-
Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai is the candidate for BJP from Jhalod constituency. He has eight criminal cases against him, which include charges related to rape, Abetment of suicide , Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, related to Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc and charges related to murder.
He is fighting against Katara Bhaveshbhai Babubhai of Congress.
