Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Dhirubhai Gajera

Dhirubhai Gajera was drafted in by the in yet another bid to appease the Patidar community and in the process yielding to pressure from Gajera started his career with the BJP contesting and winning for the party in the 1995 assembly elections. Ever since he started contesting on a ticket since 2002, he hasn’t yet won an assembly election. He has a net worth of over Rs 12 crore and owns various properties in his and his wife’s name in and around He contested against BJP’s Kishorbhai Kanani among others.

