Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Dhirubhai Gajera

-
ALSO READGujarat Assembly polls 2017: Full list of 176 Congress candidates in fray Congress has outsourced campaign to caste leaders: Gujarat CM Rupani Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Top 10 expectations of voters Gujarat election 2017: How educated are different parties' candidates? Poster war in Surat
-
Dhirubhai Gajera was drafted in by the Congress in yet another bid to appease the Patidar community and in the process yielding to pressure from Hardik Patel. Gajera started his career with the BJP contesting and winning for the party in the 1995 assembly elections. Ever since he started contesting on a Congress ticket since 2002, he hasn’t yet won an assembly election. He has a net worth of over Rs 12 crore and owns various properties in his and his wife’s name in and around Surat. He contested against BJP’s Kishorbhai Kanani among others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU