JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Ashok Jirawala

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Dineshbhai Kacchadiya
Business Standard

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Dhirubhai Gajera

Dhirubhai Gajera is a Congress candidate from the Varccha Road constituency

Dhirubhai Gajera, Gujarat Congress
Dhirubhai Gajera

Dhirubhai Gajera was drafted in by the Congress in yet another bid to appease the Patidar community and in the process yielding to pressure from Hardik Patel. Gajera started his career with the BJP contesting and winning for the party in the 1995 assembly elections. Ever since he started contesting on a Congress ticket since 2002, he hasn’t yet won an assembly election. He has a net worth of over Rs 12 crore and owns various properties in his and his wife’s name in and around Surat. He contested against BJP’s Kishorbhai Kanani among others. 
First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements