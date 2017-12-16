Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Dineshbhai Kacchadiya

JUST IN
Dineshbhai Kacchadiya is a Congress candidate from the Surat North constituency

Dineshbhai Kacchadiya, Gujarat Congress
Dineshbhai Kacchadiya

Dineshbhai Kacchadiya was in the eye of the storm just before the Gujarat polls ended. A sex tape showing him with a woman in a hotel room went viral on the internet. Kacchadiya describes himself as a builder in his affidavit. He unsuccessfully contested the 2012 elections on a Congress ticket. He contested against BJP’s Kanti Balar in the polls. 

