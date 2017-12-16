Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava is a three-time MLA for BJP from Mangrol constituency in Surat. He was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly in February 2011 till December 2012. He was again elected as the speaker in November 2014 and served till 7 August 2016. He has assets worth Rs 3 crore. He is currently the Tourism, Tribal Welfare and Forests minister.
He has been winning from Mangrol for the past three election, hence the BJP has fielded him again from there. He will be facing just four candidates. He is not a a member of RSS.
Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava
Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava is a BJP candidate from the Mangrol constituency
http://mybs.in/2Ub9c1W
Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava is a three-time MLA for BJP from Mangrol constituency in Surat. He was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly in February 2011 till December 2012. He was again elected as the speaker in November 2014 and served till 7 August 2016. He has assets worth Rs 3 crore. He is currently the Tourism, Tribal Welfare and Forests minister.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU