Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: incumbent Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani, the incumbent chief minister of Gujarat, took charge from Anandiben Patel after she resigned due to her poor health. The political career of Rupani, who is the candidate from the Rajkot West constituency this time, began in his college days as he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and later joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He has been a member of since its establishment. During the emergency, he was jailed for 11 months. His political career moved on a steady path and he became the member of Rajya Sabha from 2006-2012.



He said that BJP is going have an easy victory in the Assembly elections. It was during the on-going election campaign where he said that Rahul Gandhi signed the non-Hindu register at the and that the Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who is supporting the Congress in the polls, is a product of JNU, where traitors held a meeting and raised anti-national slogans.



His assets amount to Rs 9 crore and has no criminal case against him. His training at the RSS has helped him to take charge in the absence of Prime Minster His one year tenure as CM of Gujarat has been stirred with Patidar issue, but the entire BJP faction came out in his defence. It can be said that after the resignation of Anandiben Patel and in absence of PM Modi, Rupani can take charge of Gujarat and fight the anti-incumbency.