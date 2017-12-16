Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Indranil Rajyaguru

JUST IN
The most visible face on TV channels of the Congress, Indranil Rajyaguru is also the richest candidate in the fray. According to his election affidavit, he is worth Rs 141 crores. As a director in the Sanjayaraj group of companies, Rajyaguru has varied business interests across Gujarat. His hotels include the Neel resorts and Mint hotel in Rajkot. He also owns a restaurant called Neel Da Dhaba in the city. He also owns a host of educational institutions under the brand name Sanjay Rajguru education zone. Rajkot West from where Rajyguru is contesting has been a BJP stronghold and is considered a prestige seat for the BJP. He will be contesting against BJP CM Vijay Rupani in the polls.  

