JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Arjunbhai Modhvadiya

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Praveen Maru
Business Standard

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Jawahar Chavda

Jawahar Chavda is a Congress candidate from the Manavdar constituency

Jawahar Chavda , Gujarat Congress
Jawahar Chavda

Chavda is also one of the richest candidates of the Congress in the fray and a two time winner from his constituency in Junagadh district. His financial muscle is evidenced by massive amounts of properties that he and his family members hold in Junagadh district – right from commercial towers, agricultural lands measuring several acres and residential plots. Chavda, has in the past taken up various issues, including opposing the translocation of Asiatic lions from Gir in Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh after a spike in their population led to increased man-animal conflicts. He contested the polls against BJP’s Nitinbhai Faldu. 

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 20:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements