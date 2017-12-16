Contesting with open support from the Congress, Mewani is the Dalit face of Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to BJP rule in Gujarat. A lawyer by profession, Mewani has had a hot and cold relationship with the Congress in the past. Initially, Mewani was reluctant to be seen with the Congress but later decided to rally behind the party as the polls approached. He contested against Chakravarti Harkhabhai of the BJP amongst others.
Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Jignesh Mewani
Jignesh Mewani is a Congress candidate from the Vadgam (SC) constituency
http://mybs.in/2Ub9c15
Jignesh Mewani
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU