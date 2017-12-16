JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Alpesh Thakore

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Vallabhbhai Kakadiya
Business Standard

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Jignesh Mewani

Jignesh Mewani is a Congress candidate from the Vadgam (SC) constituency

Jignesh Mewani, Gujarat Congress
Jignesh Mewani

Contesting with open support from the Congress, Mewani is the Dalit face of Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to BJP rule in Gujarat. A lawyer by profession, Mewani has had a hot and cold relationship with the Congress in the past. Initially, Mewani was reluctant to be seen with the Congress but later decided to rally behind the party as the polls approached. He contested against Chakravarti Harkhabhai of the BJP amongst others.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements