Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Maheshwari Malti Kishor

Maheshwari Malti Kishor is a BJP candidate from the Gandhidham constituency

Maheshwari Malti Kishor is the youngest candidate from BJP. She is a Dalit leader and will be contesting against Congress' Koshore Pingol, who is also a Dalit leader, from Gandhidham seat.
 
29-year-old Malti is contesting from a seat that has more than 2.7 lakh voters with a majority Hindu population and nearly 65,000 Dalit voters.  

