Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Meraman Goriya

Meraman made an impressive debut for the in electoral politics in the 2014 by-elections in The first-timer managed to defeat the BJP candidate to win the prestigious Dwaraka seat by a narrow margin. This time he was again fielded by the from the constituency given his winnability quotient. Reports suggest that he was once charged with dacoity but was later acquitted by the high court. He contested against Mulubhai Bera of the BJP among others.