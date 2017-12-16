Meraman Goriya made an impressive debut for the Congress in electoral politics in the 2014 by-elections in Gujarat. The Congress first-timer managed to defeat the BJP candidate to win the prestigious Dwaraka seat by a narrow margin. This time he was again fielded by the Congress from the constituency given his winnability quotient. Reports suggest that he was once charged with dacoity but was later acquitted by the Gujarat high court. He contested against Mulubhai Bera of the BJP among others.
Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Meraman Goriya
Meraman Goriya is a Congress candidate from the Dwarka constituency
http://mybs.in/2Ub9c0x
Meraman Goriya
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU