JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Bhavnaben Patel

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Shweta Brahmabhatt
Business Standard

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Meraman Goriya

Meraman Goriya is a Congress candidate from the Dwarka constituency

Meraman Goriya, Gujarat Congress
Meraman Goriya

Meraman Goriya made an impressive debut for the Congress in electoral politics in the 2014 by-elections in Gujarat. The Congress first-timer managed to defeat the BJP candidate to win the prestigious Dwaraka seat by a narrow margin. This time he was again fielded by the Congress from the constituency given his winnability quotient. Reports suggest that he was once charged with dacoity but was later acquitted by the Gujarat high court. He contested against Mulubhai Bera of the BJP among others. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements