Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Pankaj Anopchand Mehta

Pankaj Anopchand Mehta is contesting from Rapar, Kachchhh. He won the by-elections from Rapar in 2012 for the BJP. He has assets worth Rs 5 crore. Interesting to note that he has a criminal case against him. There is 1 charge related to cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420).
