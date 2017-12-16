JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Maheshwari Malti Kishor
Business Standard

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Pankaj Anopchand Mehta

Pankaj Anopchand Mehta is a BJP candidate from the Rapar, Kachchhh constituency

Pankaj Anopchand Mehta, Gujarat BJP
Pankaj Anopchand Mehta

Pankaj Anopchand Mehta is contesting from Rapar, Kachchhh. He won the by-elections from Rapar in 2012 for the BJP. He has assets worth Rs 5 crore. Interesting to note that he has a criminal case against him. There is 1 charge related to cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420).

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 21:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements