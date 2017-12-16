Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Shaktisinh Gohil

A four-time MLA, Gohil was one of the tallest Congressmen in the fray in the polls. As the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Gohil wasn’t able to project the as an alternative to the BJP in the state. Gohil, was also an ardent supporter of Haridk Patel in the run-up to the elections terming Patel as “carrying Sardar Patel’s DNA”. Gohil is known for his love for vintage cars, owning an and a Devil’s jeep. He inherited more than 15 acres of agriculture land in district and went to acquire various commercial buildings in Gohil holds shares in valued at a little over Rs 30 lakh. He was pitted against BJP’s Virendersinh Jadeja in the polls.