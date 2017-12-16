Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Shaktisinh Gohil

-
ALSO READCongress will fulfil the needs of the people: Shaktisinh Gohil Gujarat Election 2017: 10 key constituencies Gujarat Assembly polls 2017: Full list of 176 Congress candidates in fray Gujarat polls: Congress fields Gohil to breach BJP bastion Mandvi Guj polls: BJP has turned Sardar Patel, Gandhiji into products, says Rahul
-
A four-time Congress MLA, Gohil was one of the tallest Congressmen in the fray in the Gujarat polls. As the leader of the opposition in the Gujarat state assembly, Gohil wasn’t able to project the Congress as an alternative to the BJP in the state. Gohil, was also an ardent supporter of Haridk Patel in the run-up to the elections terming Patel as “carrying Sardar Patel’s DNA”. Gohil is known for his love for vintage cars, owning an Austin and a Devil’s jeep. He inherited more than 15 acres of agriculture land in Bhavnagar district and went to acquire various commercial buildings in Bhavnagar. Gohil holds shares in Sun Pharma valued at a little over Rs 30 lakh. He was pitted against BJP’s Virendersinh Jadeja in the polls.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU