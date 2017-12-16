Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Shankar Chaudhary

is an MLA for BJP from Vav. He is a for Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Environment (All Independent charges) and Urban Development,



He has a few criminal cases against him. They includwe three charges related to Murder (IPC Section-302), three charges related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307), one charges related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt (IPC Section-325), four charges related to Punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147),

four charges related to Rioting, armed with deadly weapon (IPC Section-148) and four charges related to Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149).



He was felicitated by the prestigious UN’s International Social Harmony Award at the hands of the of for his outstanding conduction of educational activities in the least educated areas of his Constituency.