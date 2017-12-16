Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Shweta Brahmabhatt

JUST IN
Shweta Brahmabhatt has been chosen to fight the Congress battle in PM Modi’s former constituency Maninagar. Shweta holds a post graduate degree from University of Westminster in London following which she is reported to have taken a course in political leadership from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She is daughter of a Congressman. She contested against Suresh Patel of BJP among others.  

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 21:13 IST

