Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Shweta Brahmabhatt

-
ALSO READIn Gujarat battle, Congress prepares for 2019 poll war Gujarat Assembly polls 2017: Full list of 176 Congress candidates in fray Gujarat polls: Congress picks IIM graduate for Modi's former constituency Gujarat polls: Both BJP, Cong claim lead amid 70% voter turnout in Phase 1 Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: 397 crorepati candidates trying their luck
-
Shweta Brahmabhatt has been chosen to fight the Congress battle in PM Modi’s former constituency Maninagar. Shweta holds a post graduate degree from University of Westminster in London following which she is reported to have taken a course in political leadership from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She is daughter of a Congressman. She contested against Suresh Patel of BJP among others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU