A sitting MP of the Congress in the 15th Lok Sabha, Somabhai Patel’s candidature from Limbdi was meant to be winning nomination for the Congress. Belonging to the Koli community, Patel started his political career at the district level with the BJP in Viramgam in Gujarat. One of the least educated Congress candidates in the fray, Patel managed to pass his 5th grade in school. He valued his wealth at a little over Rs 7 crore. Despite his low educational credentials, Patel went to acquire vast tracts of agricultural land and residential buildings in his and his wife’s name across Gujarat. Hw was pitted against BJP’s Kiritsinh Rana in the polls.
Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Somabhai Patel
Somabhai Patel is a Congress candidate from the Limbdi constituency
Last Updated at December 16, 2017 19:56 IST
