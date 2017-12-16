Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Somabhai Patel

A of the in the 15th Lok Sabha, Somabhai Patel’s candidature from Limbdi was meant to be winning nomination for the Belonging to the Koli community, Patel started his political career at the district level with the BJP in Viramgam in One of the least educated candidates in the fray, Patel managed to pass his 5th grade in school. He valued his wealth at a little over Rs 7 crore. Despite his low educational credentials, Patel went to acquire vast tracts of agricultural land and residential buildings in his and his wife’s name across Hw was pitted against BJP’s Kiritsinh Rana in the polls.