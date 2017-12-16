Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Tarunkumar Vaghela

-
-
Yet another one of the seven Dalit candidates put up by the Congress. Tarunkumar Vaghela, who describes himself as a farmer, will be crucial to his party’s performance in the Surat region. Vaghela owns properties bought by him in Bardoli and valued himself at a little over Rs 50 lakh. He contested against Ishwarbhai Parmar in the polls amongst others.
