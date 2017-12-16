Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Tusharbhai Chaudhary

JUST IN
Tusharbhai Chaudhary is a Congress candidate from the Mahuva (ST) constituency

Tusharbhai Chaudhary

A doctor by profession, Tusharbhai Chaudhary is the son of former chief minister of Gujarat, Amarsinh Chaudhary. A two-time MP, he has held ministerial positions in the Manmohan Singh governments – first as minister of state for tribal affairs and then minister of state for road and highways. He was active in launching counter-attacks on PM Modi after the BJP started targeting Congress leaders for meeting Pakistani diplomats before Gujarat elections. Chadhury in retaliation circulated photos of Modi meeting Nawaz Sharif to defend the Congress. He contested the elections against Mohanbhai Dhodiya of the BJP.

