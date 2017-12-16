Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Tusharbhai Chaudhary

-
ALSO READAssembly election: BJP top guns hit campaign trail in Gujarat poll battle Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Congress tries hard to pick up the pieces Phase 1 Gujarat polls: 137 candidates face criminal charges BJP dismisses survey showing close contest in Gujarat; Congress delighted Gujarat Assembly election 2017: Top 10 expectations of voters
-
A doctor by profession, Tusharbhai Chaudhary is the son of former chief minister of Gujarat, Amarsinh Chaudhary. A two-time MP, he has held ministerial positions in the Manmohan Singh governments – first as minister of state for tribal affairs and then minister of state for road and highways. He was active in launching counter-attacks on PM Modi after the BJP started targeting Congress leaders for meeting Pakistani diplomats before Gujarat elections. Chadhury in retaliation circulated photos of Modi meeting Nawaz Sharif to defend the Congress. He contested the elections against Mohanbhai Dhodiya of the BJP.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU