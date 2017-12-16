JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Jignesh Mewani

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Acharya Dr Nimaben Bhaveshbhai
Business Standard

Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Vallabhbhai Kakadiya

Vallabhbhai Kakadiya is a BJP candidate from the Thakkarbapa Nagar constituency

Vallabhbhai Kakadiya, Gujarat BJP
Vallabhbhai Kakadiya

Vallabhbhai Kakadiya is a BJP MLA from Thakkarbapa Nagar. He was founder president of Ahmedabad Diamond Association (1987-2005). One of the wealthiest candidates, he has declared assets of worth Rs 35 crore, according to ADR. 

He is pitted against Babubhai Mavjibhai Mangulkiya of Congress.

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 21:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements