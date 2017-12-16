Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Vallabhbhai Kakadiya

Vallabhbhai Kakadiya is a BJP MLA from Thakkarbapa Nagar. He was founder president of Ahmedabad Diamond Association (1987-2005). One of the wealthiest candidates, he has declared assets of worth Rs 35 crore, according to ADR.
He is pitted against Babubhai Mavjibhai Mangulkiya of Congress.
Vallabhbhai Kakadiya is a BJP candidate from the Thakkarbapa Nagar constituency
Last Updated at December 16, 2017 21:30 IST
http://mybs.in/2Ub9c1E
