Gujarat election 2017: Key facts about Phase 2 of polling on December 14

On December 14, Gujarat will be voting for the Phase 2 election.Gujarat's north, west and central parts of the state will see polling on Thursday. The final counting of votes will be done on December 18.
Here are key details of Gujarat Assembly election, Phase 2:
|Total number of EVMS
|28,114
|No. of polling station
|25,558
|Total no. of contesting candidates
|851
|Seats in second phase
|93 out of 182
|Total electors
|2,22,96,867
|No. of crorepati candidates contesting
|199 (24%)
|No. of female candidates
|69
In the second phase polling, the seat with the highest number of contesting candidates is Mahesana, with 34 candidates trying their luck from this constituency. On the other hand, the Jhalod seat has the fewest candidates -- only 2.
Key candidates in Phase 2 elections are the Congress party's Alpesh Thakor, contesting from Radhanpur seat; BJP's Dy CM Nitin Patel, from Mehesana; Dalit candidate Jignesh Mevani, contesting independently from Vadgam; and former Gujarat Congress President Siddharth Patel, contesting from Dabhoi seat.
The state had seen the first phase of polling on December 9, when the south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions for voted in the Gujarat assembly election 2017. The first phase had seen a 68 per cent voter turnout.
Simultaneiously with the seats where polling will take place in phase 2, the six polling booths where the Election Commission of India has ordered repolling will also vote on Thursday. According to a report by The Quint, the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat, B B Swain, had said that the Election panel had cancelled the result stored in EVM of four constituencies.
The six booths that will be voting again are Dhunda and Manpar booths in Jam Jodhpur Assembly seat; Bandharda and Gangda in the Una constituency; Chorwad in Nizar constituency and Chanod in Umargaon constituency.
