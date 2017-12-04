Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second day of rally said that, while BJP worked hard to make Junagadh the tourism capital, the Congress did not devote attention to this region. PM Modi also accused the Congress of stalling the ropeway project for years.



PM Modi is in Junagadh on a two-day Gujarat rallying session in which he will be holding 7 election campaign rallies in his two-day tour for 2017.



Here are the key highlights from Modi’s speech in Junagadh for Gujarat elections:



For Congress, 'work' was giving a hand pump. They never envisioned something like a SAUNI (Saurashtra-Narmada Avataran Irrigation) Yojana.

Did lions come to Junagadh after I became CM? Why previous government didn’t promote them to attract tourists from all over the world?

Rahul visited Somnath temple but does he know whose statue is there besides the one of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Does he know, it is of Hamirji Gohil?

Jawaharlal Nehru didn’t like the idea of then president Rajendrababu inaugurating Somnath temple as Sardar Patel was associated with the temple project. But Rajendrababu ignored it and inaugurated the temple.

Junagadh has the potential to be tourism hub of Gujarat. We wanted to install a ropeway. But since Sardar Patel’s name is associated with Junagadh, they didn’t give permission for it in the name of the environment. But now, we’ve given the permission and ropeway will be inaugurated on November 9, 2018 when Junagadh celebrates its liberation day.

I have confidence of victory in this election because people of Gujarat and India don’t forget those who bring water. We have taken Narmada water to Kutch and Kathiawd (Saurashtra).

Manmohan Singh didn’t allow to install gates on Narmada dam for 10 years. We had to move court. Withing days we took over, we installed gates.