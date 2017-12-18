Gujarat election results 2017: BJP office decked up, red carpet rolled out

-
ALSO READExit polls: BJP to win Gujarat comfortably; dethrone Congress in Himachal Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: 397 crorepati candidates trying their luck Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Congress tries hard to pick up the pieces Gujarat elections LIVE: 68% voter turnout in phase 1, says EC Assembly election: BJP top guns hit campaign trail in Gujarat poll battle
-
With one day left for the counting of votes in Gujarat assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Gandhinagar- Shree Kamalam is all decked up in anticipation of victory.
The red carpet has been rolled out, a large LED screen has been installed, and a podium has been put in place along with a sound system.
Apart from this, larger-than-life cut-out posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have also been put up.
In preparation for the D-day, workers were seen cleaning up the office area and bedecking the place with saffron posters.
The counting of the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Monday.
The state saw aggressive campaigning from Congress Party and BJP, both leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory.
While a majority of exit polls have predicted BJP's win, Congress is hopeful of bagging Patidar votes and unseating BJP, which has been governing the state for the past 22 years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU