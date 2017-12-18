Gujarat election results 2017: BJP office decked up, red carpet rolled out

With one day left for the counting of votes in Gujarat assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Gandhinagar- Shree Kamalam is all decked up in anticipation of victory.



The red carpet has been rolled out, a large LED screen has been installed, and a podium has been put in place along with a sound system.

Apart from this, larger-than-life cut-out posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have also been put up.

In preparation for the D-day, workers were seen cleaning up the office area and bedecking the place with saffron posters.



The counting of the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Monday.

The state saw aggressive campaigning from Congress Party and BJP, both leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory.

While a majority of exit polls have predicted BJP's win, Congress is hopeful of bagging Patidar votes and unseating BJP, which has been governing the state for the past 22 years.

