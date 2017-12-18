Gujarat election results: EVMs can't be tampered with, assures EC chief

Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar on Monday assured no Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with as far as the Gujarat Assembly polls are concerned.

The EC chief said the questions raised about the tampering of the voting machines had already been answered, adding the voting was conducted by the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), which enabled voters to see whom they voted for.

Joti further assured there cannot be any tampering with the EVMs.

"All arrangements have been made in Gujarat by the of the state in view of the counting," he added.

Patidar leader and ally Hardik Patel had earlier alleged that a company had hired 140 engineers to hack 5,000 EVMs. The collector, however, rubbished the allegations as "baseless".



Besides Patel, the Party has also made similar allegations against the (BJP).

On Saturday, the Supreme dismissed Congress' plea seeking directions to the to count and cross verify at least 25 per cent of VVPATs with votes cast with the EVMs.

The counting of votes for 182-seat Gujarat Assembly began at 8 am on Monday to elect the new government for the state.

Security personnel have been deployed outside the counting centres to avoid any untoward situation.

The final results are going to be out at 5 pm and will be posted on the Election Commission's website.