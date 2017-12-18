The final results to the will be announced on Monday after counting of votes cast in the two phases on December 9 and 14. A total of 1,828 candidates from across parties were in the fray for the 182 seats in the state Assembly. These included the 182 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 179 of the Congress party.



While the outcome will be known today, this Assembly election has been seen as a prestige issue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in whose home state his party is seeking a sixth straight term. Similarly, it is also a litmus test for Rahul Gandhi, who recently took over as the Congress Party’s president from his month Sonia Gandhi.





Here are some of the key candidates from the BJP and Congress whose victory or defeat will be closely watched today: