The final results to the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will be announced on Monday after counting of votes cast in the two phases on December 9 and 14. A total of 1,828 candidates from across parties were in the fray for the 182 seats in the state Assembly. These included the 182 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 179 of the Congress party.
While the outcome will be known today, this Assembly election has been seen as a prestige issue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in whose home state his party is seeking a sixth straight term. Similarly, it is also a litmus test for Rahul Gandhi, who recently took over as the Congress Party’s president from his month Sonia Gandhi.
Here are some of the key candidates from the BJP and Congress whose victory or defeat will be closely watched today:
|Candidate
|Constituency
|Party
|Acharya Dr Nimaben Bhaveshbhai
|Bhuj
|BJP
|Alpesh Thakore
|Radhanpur
|Congress
|Arjunbhai Modhvadiya
|Porbandar
|Congress
|Ashok Jirawala
|Kamrej
|Congress
|Babubhai Jamnadas Patel
|Daskroi
|BJP
|Bhavnaben Patel
|Navsari
|Congress
|Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai
|Jhalod
|BJP
|Dhirubhai Gajera
|Varccha Road
|Congress
|Dineshbhai Kacchadiya
|Surat North
|Congress
|Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava
|Mangrol
|BJP
|Indranil Rajyaguru
|Rajkot West
|Congress
|Jaish Patel
|Bharuch
|Congress
|Jawahar Chavda
|Manavdar
|Congress
|Jay Narayan Vyas
|Sidhpur
|BJP
|Jignesh Mewani
|Vadgam (SC)
|Independent
|Maheshwari Malti Kishor
|Gandhidham
|BJP
|Meraman Goriya
|Dwarka
|Congress
|Nitinbhai Patel
|Mahesana
|BJP
|Pankaj Anopchand Mehta
|Rapar, Kachchh
|BJP
|Praveen Maru
|Gadhada (SC)
|Congress
|Shaktisinh Gohil
|Mandvi
|Congress
|Shankar Chaudhary
|Vav
|BJP
|Shweta Brahmabhatt
|Maninagar
|Congress
|Somabhai Patel
|Limbdi
|Congress
|Tarunkumar Vaghela
|Bardoli (SC)
|Congress
|Tusharbhai Chaudhary
|Mahuva (ST)
|Congress
|Vallabhbhai Kakadiya
|Thakkarbapa Nagar
|BJP
|Vijay Rupani
|Rajkot West
|BJP
