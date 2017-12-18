JUST IN
The announcement of results to the Gujarat Assembly election after counting of votes today will be crucial for all the 1,828 candidates in the fray, but all focus will be on these key candidates

The final results to the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will be announced on Monday after counting of votes cast in the two phases on December 9 and 14. A total of 1,828 candidates from across parties were in the fray for the 182 seats in the state Assembly. These included the 182 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 179 of the Congress party.
 
While the outcome will be known today, this Assembly election has been seen as a prestige issue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in whose home state his party is seeking a sixth straight term. Similarly, it is also a litmus test for Rahul Gandhi, who recently took over as the Congress Party’s president from his month Sonia Gandhi.

 
Here are some of the key candidates from the BJP and Congress whose victory or defeat will be closely watched today:

Candidate Constituency Party
Acharya Dr Nimaben Bhaveshbhai Bhuj BJP
Alpesh Thakore Radhanpur Congress
Arjunbhai Modhvadiya Porbandar Congress
Ashok Jirawala Kamrej Congress
Babubhai Jamnadas Patel Daskroi BJP
Bhavnaben Patel Navsari Congress
Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai Jhalod BJP
Dhirubhai Gajera Varccha Road Congress
Dineshbhai Kacchadiya Surat North Congress
Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava Mangrol BJP
Indranil Rajyaguru Rajkot West Congress
Jaish Patel Bharuch Congress
Jawahar Chavda Manavdar Congress
Jay Narayan Vyas Sidhpur BJP
Jignesh Mewani Vadgam (SC) Independent
Maheshwari Malti Kishor Gandhidham BJP
Meraman Goriya Dwarka Congress
Nitinbhai Patel Mahesana BJP
Pankaj Anopchand Mehta Rapar, Kachchh BJP
Praveen Maru Gadhada (SC) Congress
Shaktisinh Gohil Mandvi Congress
Shankar Chaudhary Vav BJP
Shweta Brahmabhatt Maninagar Congress
Somabhai Patel Limbdi Congress
Tarunkumar Vaghela Bardoli (SC) Congress
Tusharbhai Chaudhary Mahuva (ST) Congress
Vallabhbhai Kakadiya Thakkarbapa Nagar BJP
Vijay Rupani Rajkot West BJP

